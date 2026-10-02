HPV9 vaccine to be added to national immunisation schedules from January 2027

SINGAPORE: The human papillomavirus 9-valent (HPV9) vaccine will be added to national immunisation schedules next year, health authorities said on Friday (Oct 2), giving eligible female Singaporeans and permanent residents broader protection against cervical cancer.

From Jan 1, 2027, the HPV9 vaccine will be added to the National Childhood Immunisation Schedule (NCIS), National Adult Immunisation Schedule (NAIS) and Subsidised Vaccine List (SVL), said the Ministry of Health (MOH), Health Promotion Board (HPB) and Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) in a joint release.

“The HPV9 vaccine, also known as Gardasil 9, will be included in the NCIS and NAIS for females aged 9 to 26,” said the authorities. “The HPV2 vaccine, also known as Cervarix, will remain on both schedules as an alternative option.”

Human papillomavirus, or HPV, is the most common sexually transmitted infection worldwide, with nearly 80 per cent of men and women infected at some point in their lives. It can cause cervical cancer, as well as cancers of the anus, throat, vulva, vagina and penis.

In Singapore, HPV vaccination is recommended for females aged 9 to 26 for the prevention of cervical cancer.

“Both the HPV2 and HPV9 vaccines protect against HPV types 16 and 18, which cause 70 per cent of all cervical cancers,” said MOH, HPB and CDA on Friday.

“The HPV9 vaccine provides broader protection by also covering additional HPV types that account for a further 20 per cent of cervical cancers, bringing its total coverage to approximately 90 per cent.”

Under the updated recommendations, unvaccinated females may start their vaccination series with either HPV2 or HPV9.

Two doses are recommended for those receiving their first dose from age 9 to 14, while three doses are recommended for those receiving their first dose from age 15 to 26.

If HPV vaccination is started but not completed by age 26, the remaining doses may be taken after age 26, as soon as possible and up to age 45, said the authorities.

Females who started their vaccination series with HPV2 or HPV4 and have remaining doses may complete the series with HPV9. HPV4, previously known as Gardasil, is no longer available in Singapore and has been removed from the NCIS and NAIS.

“Studies have shown that such mixed HPV vaccination schedules are safe and provide protection against the HPV strains covered by both vaccines,” said MOH, HPB and CDA.

Those who have completed their recommended HPV vaccination schedules are not recommended to receive additional HPV9 doses.