Third teen charged with trafficking of etomidate vape pods

SINGAPORE: An 18-year-old was charged in court on Monday (Apr 6) for allegedly trafficking etomidate-laced vaporiser pods, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said.

Goh Shao Zhi Cornelius is accused of selling the pods to buyers after advertising their availability via messaging platform Telegram.

Following a tip-off, HSA officers raided Goh's residence on Saturday. They seized one vaporiser, 108 pods and a packet of duty-unpaid cigarettes.

"Laboratory testing confirmed that the seized pods contained etomidate," HSA said, adding that investigations are ongoing.

Goh is the third teenager to be charged for allegedly trafficking etomidate vape pods, after two cases last year involving an 18-year-old and a 17-year-old.

His case has been adjourned to May 4.

HSA said it takes a serious view of offences involving vaporisers and etomidate.

Under the current enhanced penalties framework that took effect on Sep 1, 2025, those convicted of importing, selling and distributing vapes laced with etomidate face stiffer penalties. These include a jail term of up to 20 years and a maximum of 15 strokes of the cane for importers.

From May 1, the Tobacco and Vaporisers Control Act 1993 will come into force. Etomidate and its analogues will be classified as Specified Psychoactive Substances, with penalties aligned to those under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

This means importers could face three to 20 years’ imprisonment and five to 15 strokes of the cane, while suppliers face two to 10 years’ jail and two to five strokes of the cane.