HSA issues warning for 'herbal' products after 2 women suffer steroid-induced effects
One of the products, D’SIHAT HERBA GOUT & SENDI, was touted to relieve pain while the other, Yanwo Chongcao Yanyin Qinfei Huatan Dan, was marketed as a cough relief product.
SINGAPORE: Two products - marketed separately for pain relief and cough relief - have been found to contain steroids, and health authorities on Friday (Apr 14) warned the public against buying or consuming them.
Two women, who got the products from Malaysia through friends, experienced steroid-induced adverse effects after consuming them, said the Health Sciences Authority (HSA).
D'SIHAT HERBA GOUT & SENDI
A woman in her 50s with knee pain took "D’SIHAT HERBA GOUT & SENDI" for seven months. She developed Cushing's syndrome - a serious steroid-induced condition characterised by a round or "moon face" appearance - and was hospitalised.
The product was marketed for pain relief and falsely labelled to be steroid-free, said HSA.
The woman also experienced weight gain, lower limb swelling and had elevated blood sugar level.
She was later diagnosed with a serious steroid withdrawal condition known as adrenal insufficiency, after stopping the product. The condition can result in fatigue, generalised weakness, muscle and joint pain, low blood pressure, fits or shock.
YANWO CHONGCAO YANYIN QINFEI HUATAN DAN
Another woman in her 40s, who had a chronic cough, developed abnormal blood cortisol levels after consuming "Yanwo Chongcao Yanyin Qinfei Huatan Dan" for two months.
The product was marketed to relieve cough and touted as "100% Natural Pure Herbal".
According to HSA, potent steroids may suppress the normal production of cortisol, a natural steroid hormone produced by the body. This can lead to adrenal insufficiency.
The doctor of this woman reported her case to the authorities after suspecting that the product was adulterated.
|Product name
|Potent medicinal ingredients
|D'SIHAT HERBA GOUT & SENDI
|
Dexamethasone (steroid);
|Yanwo Chongcao Yanyin Qinfei Huatan Dan
|Dexamethasone,
Prednisolone (steroids);
Chlorpheniramine,
Promethazine
(antihistamines)
BOTH PRODUCTS CONTAINED STEROIDS
Both women got the products from Malaysia through their friends. HSA said it has alerted its Malaysian counterpart.
The products were also sold on local e-commerce and social media platforms, including Shopee and Facebook.
HSA said it has worked with the platform administrators to remove the affected listings and that investigations are ongoing.
Despite claiming otherwise, the products were found to contain steroids and other potent medicinal ingredients after undergoing testing.
"Long-term unsupervised use of steroids such as dexamethasone can cause Cushing’s syndrome, increased blood sugar levels which may lead to diabetes, high blood pressure and other serious adverse effects," said HSA.
It warned consumers who are taking these products to see a doctor as soon as possible.
"Sudden stopping of the product without medical supervision may worsen underlying medical conditions or cause other serious withdrawal conditions such as adrenal insufficiency," said HSA.
The authority also advised the public to be wary of products promising fast relief of chronic medical conditions, while claiming to be "herbal", "natural" or "steroid-free".
ENFORCEMENT ACTION
Sellers and suppliers have been told to stop selling "D’SIHAT HERBA GOUT & SENDI" and "Yanwo Chongcao Yanyin Qinfei Huatan Dan" immediately.
HSA warned that it would not hesitate to take "stern enforcement actions" against those selling and/or supplying products found to be adulterated with potent medicinal ingredients.
Offenders can be fined up to S$2,000 (US$1,511), jailed up to two years, or both.
Members of the public who have information about the sale and supply of these products can contact HSA's Enforcement Branch at 6866 3485 or through email at hsa_is [at] hsa.gov.sg.