HSA issues warning for 'herbal' products after 2 women suffer steroid-induced effects

SINGAPORE: Two products - marketed separately for pain relief and cough relief - have been found to contain steroids, and health authorities on Friday (Apr 14) warned the public against buying or consuming them.

Two women, who got the products from Malaysia through friends, experienced steroid-induced adverse effects after consuming them, said the Health Sciences Authority (HSA).

D'SIHAT HERBA GOUT & SENDI

A woman in her 50s with knee pain took "D’SIHAT HERBA GOUT & SENDI" for seven months. She developed Cushing's syndrome - a serious steroid-induced condition characterised by a round or "moon face" appearance - and was hospitalised.

The product was marketed for pain relief and falsely labelled to be steroid-free, said HSA.

The woman also experienced weight gain, lower limb swelling and had elevated blood sugar level.

She was later diagnosed with a serious steroid withdrawal condition known as adrenal insufficiency, after stopping the product. The condition can result in fatigue, generalised weakness, muscle and joint pain, low blood pressure, fits or shock.