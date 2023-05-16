HSA issues warning for 3 products containing banned weight loss medicine, steroids

SINGAPORE: Members of the public have been warned by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) against buying several products that were found to contain "potent medicinal ingredients".

The products contain substances including erectile dysfunction medicine tadalafil, steroids and sibutramine, a substance banned in Singapore because of an increased risk of heart attacks and strokes.

The affected products are: "LORENXO DELICIOUS PURE CHOCOLATE SUPPLEMENT", "DND Rx9" and "MOFA COFFEE". Two consumers developed adverse effects after taking the products, HSA said in a media release.

"LORENXO DELICIOUS PURE CHOCOLATE SUPPLEMENT" and "MOFA COFFEE" were sold on local online e-commerce and social media platforms including Carousell, Qoo10, Shopee and Facebook, said HSA.

The authority added that it has worked with the platform adminstrators to remove the affected listings. It has also alerted its Malaysian counterpart to "DND Rx9" and "MOFA COFFEE", which were purchased or sourced from Malaysia.