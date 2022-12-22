HSA warns against use of rash cream which caused symptoms of Cushing's syndrome in child

SINGAPORE: Members of the public have been warned not to buy a rash cream which contains four potent medicinal ingredients including two steroids.

The use of the product, Tao Ju Hui Yi Mei Li Shang Kou Hu Li Ruan Gao, caused symptoms of Cushing's syndrome in a four-year-old child including "moon face", thinning of skin and excessive hair growth on the body, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said in a press release on Thursday (Dec 22).

Cushing's syndrome is a serious medical condition caused by the prolonged use of steroids.

The symptoms were spotted when the child was taken to hospital to seek treatment for an upper respiratory tract infection.

"The child's parents had been using Tao Ju Hui Yi Mei Li Shang Kou Hu Li Ruan Gao on the child regularly for rash over the past four months," HSA said.

The parents had purchased the cream from a local peddler at a makeshift stall in Eunos, the authority added.

"The product was marketed online as a 'baby cream', and was labelled to be 'used for the care of small wounds, cuts and abrasion' and 'acts as a physical barrier by forming a protective layer on the wound surface'," HSA said.

"The product was also falsely labelled to 'contain ingredients that cannot be absorbed by the body' and that the 'ingredients contained have no medicinal effects'."