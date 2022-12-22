HSA warns against use of rash cream which caused symptoms of Cushing's syndrome in child
Tao Ju Hui Yi Mei Li Shang Kou Hu Li Ruan Gao was found to be sold on e-commerce platforms like Shopee, Lazada and Facebook.
SINGAPORE: Members of the public have been warned not to buy a rash cream which contains four potent medicinal ingredients including two steroids.
The use of the product, Tao Ju Hui Yi Mei Li Shang Kou Hu Li Ruan Gao, caused symptoms of Cushing's syndrome in a four-year-old child including "moon face", thinning of skin and excessive hair growth on the body, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said in a press release on Thursday (Dec 22).
Cushing's syndrome is a serious medical condition caused by the prolonged use of steroids.
The symptoms were spotted when the child was taken to hospital to seek treatment for an upper respiratory tract infection.
"The child's parents had been using Tao Ju Hui Yi Mei Li Shang Kou Hu Li Ruan Gao on the child regularly for rash over the past four months," HSA said.
The parents had purchased the cream from a local peddler at a makeshift stall in Eunos, the authority added.
"The product was marketed online as a 'baby cream', and was labelled to be 'used for the care of small wounds, cuts and abrasion' and 'acts as a physical barrier by forming a protective layer on the wound surface'," HSA said.
"The product was also falsely labelled to 'contain ingredients that cannot be absorbed by the body' and that the 'ingredients contained have no medicinal effects'."
Contrary to these claims, HSA's analysis of the cream found that it contained the steroids clobetasol propionate and dexamethasone in addition to the antibiotic chloramphenicol and the antifungal medication ketoconazole.
"These ingredients can pose serious health risks, especially in children, if used without medical supervision," HSA said.
While the makeshift stall in Eunos is no longer operating, HSA found Tao Ju Hui Yi Mei Li Shang Kou Hu Li Ruan Gao for sale on local e-commerce platforms Shopee and Lazada, Facebook and a website called Feili Health House.
"HSA has worked with the local e-commerce platform administrators and Facebook to remove the affected product listings," the authority said, adding that it is currently investigating Feili Health House.
HSA reminded members of the public about the dangers of purchasing health products from unknown sources, especially for use in babies and children who are more prone to experiencing adverse effects from undeclared potent ingredients.
"In 2022, HSA detected potent ingredients including steroids in two other topical products marketed for young children," the authority said.
"These are Star Cream and Jolicare, with the use of Star Cream leading to steroid toxicity in a four-month-old infant."
Those who have used Tao Ju Hui Yi Mei Li Shang Kou Hu Li Ruan Gao should see a doctor as soon as possible, HSA said, however it advised against ceasing the use of the cream immediately.
"Sudden stopping of the cream without medical supervision may result in the worsening of underlying skin conditions and other serious withdrawal symptoms such as fatigue, confusion and low blood pressure," it said.
In an advisory to sellers and suppliers, HSA said that the sale of Tao Ju Hui Yi Mei Li Shang Kou Hu Li Ruan Gao must be halted immediately.
Sellers and suppliers found to be selling the product are liable to be prosecuted, and if convicted, they face up to three years in prison, a fine of up to S$100,000, or both.
Members of the public who have information about the sale and supply of Tao Ju Hui Yi Mei Li Shang Kou Hu Li Ruan Gao can contact HSA's Enforcement Branch at 6866 3485 or through email at hsa_is [at] hsa.gov.sg.