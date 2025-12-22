HSA appeals for blood donors amid seasonal drop in collection during year-end period

SINGAPORE: The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) appealed for more blood donors on Monday (Dec 22), amid a seasonal drop in collection.

The year-end typically sees a drop in blood collection of up to 20 per cent, HSA said in a press release.

Early last year, Group O blood stocks in Singapore dropped to critical levels as the country's stockpile stood at less than six days' worth of blood.

Maintaining a minimum nine-day blood stockpile is essential for Singapore’s emergency preparedness, said HSA on Monday.

“Additionally, donors who travel to countries or regions with insect-borne diseases may be ineligible to donate for up to four months after their return, potentially affecting blood supplies in the coming months,” said the authority.

“Therefore, it is critical that eligible donors come forward during this period to bolster the supplies.”

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung warned that Singapore may run the risk of having low stocks of particular blood types during the year-end period.

“We sometimes forget the ineligibility period after travel,” he said in a Facebook post on Monday.

“I am also at fault. I went to South Africa to attend G20 meetings in November, and cannot donate blood until March next year.”