Singapore approves molnupiravir, second oral antiviral drug allowed for treatment of COVID-19

SINGAPORE: The antiviral drug molnupravir will be the second oral medicine approved in Singapore for the treatment of adult COVID-19 patients, said the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) on Tuesday (Apr 19).

Interim authorisation was granted under the Pandemic Special Access Route (PSAR) for MSD's Lagevrio on Tuesday, said HSA, in consultation with its Medicines Advisory Committee.

Molnupiravir, marketed as Lagevrio, is the second oral antiviral medicine authorised for treating mild to moderate COVID-19 in patients aged 18 years and above, those who are at risk of progressing to severe COVID-19 or hospitalisation or both, and in whom "alternative COVID-19 treatment options are not clinically appropriate".

In February, Singapore approved the use of Pfizer's Paxlovid pill for the treatment of COVID-19 in adult patients who are at risk of severe disease.

Lagevrio should be taken within five days of the onset of symptoms for a duration of five days, said HSA. It will be prescribed to and prioritised for those at higher risk of severe illness, as directed by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Lagevrio has been found to reduce the risk of severe COVID-19 by 30 per cent, and the risk of hospitalisation or death by 6.8 per cent, according to HSA's review based on the clinical data from a phase II/III study. The study investigated the use of the drug in reducing the risk of hospitalisation or deaths in patients with mild to moderate COVID-19.

THE STUDY

About 1,400 people aged 18 to 90 participated in the randomised, placebo-controlled study, said HSA. All participants had one or more risk factors for progression to severe COVID-19.

A total of 709 participants were given Lagevrio and the other 699 people received placebos, said HSA.

Results showed an efficacy of 30 per cent relative risk reduction with Lagevrio compared to those given placebos. For those given Lagebrio, the rates of progression to hospitalisation or death were 6.8 per cent, compared to 9.7 per cent in those given placebos.

As of the latest data cut off date, there were 48 hospitalisations with two subsequent deaths in the Lagevrio group. Sixty-eight hospitalisations with 12 subsequent deaths were recorded in the placebo group, said HSA.

In a subgroup analysis of participants who had the SARS-CoV-2 antibody at baseline, there was a higher proportion of subjects in the Lagevrio group who had progressed to hospitalisation or death (3.7 per cent) compared to those given placebos (1.4 per cent).

"This is a clinically relevant consideration in Singapore given that most of our population has been fully vaccinated and most would have SARS-CoV-2 antibodies," said HSA.

While the study results indicated that the drug has lower efficacy compared to other authorised COVID-19 treatments, the authority said Lagevrio may have a place in therapy for patients who are at risk of progressing to severe COVID-19, and in whom current available treatment options are "clinically inappropriate".

"Clinicians must carefully assess that the potential benefits outweigh the risks in the patient before initiating Lagevrio treatment," said HSA.