Travellers can each bring up to 20 COVID-19 self-test kits into Singapore: HSA

SINGAPORE: Travellers are allowed to bring a limited number of COVID-19 self-test kits into Singapore if the kits have been approved for use in their country of embarkation, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said on Wednesday (Dec 29).

“With the reopening of the borders and self-testing being a requirement, HSA recognises the need for travellers to bring along self-test kits to fulfil the requirement,” a spokesperson said in response to a CNA query sent on Dec 22.

“Therefore, as of Dec 23, 2021, both local and foreign travellers coming into Singapore are allowed to bring along with them a maximum of 20 self-test kits per individual for their own testing needs.

“As the test kits authorised for use in Singapore may not be readily available in other countries, travellers can bring in test kits which are approved for use from their country of embarkment," added the spokesperson.

HSA said the allowed quantity of 20 "is based on the requirement for incoming travellers to self-test daily over the course of 14 days, with allowance for re-testing".

The authority had earlier taken measures to prevent the importation and reselling of kits which had not been evaluated for use in the country.

“Since October 2021, HSA observed an increase in personal imports of COVID-19 self-test kits into Singapore.

“As some of these test kits, which have not been evaluated for quality and efficacy, may be resold locally, HSA had disallowed their imports to safeguard public health," said the spokesperson.

In a Facebook post on Dec 22, vaccinated travel lane bus operator Causeway Link advised its customers to ensure that their self-test kits were purchased from authorised distributors approved by HSA, and encouraged them to keep their receipts as a proof of purchase.

A graphic accompanying the post said: “Self-test kit purchased from Malaysia is prohibited to enter to Singapore.”