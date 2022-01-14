Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

E-vaporisers and components worth about S$200,000 seized by HSA
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

E-vaporisers and components worth about S$200,000 seized by HSA

E-vaporisers and components worth about S$200,000 seized by HSA

E-vaporisers and pods uncovered in a raid on Jan 6, 2022. (Photo: Health Sciences Authority)

Kurt Ganapathy
Kurt Ganapathy
14 Jan 2022 11:16AM (Updated: 14 Jan 2022 11:17AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Electronic vaporisers and related components with an estimated street value of close to S$200,000 were seized by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) in a series of raids last week, the agency said on Friday (Jan 14).

The 24-hour operation on Jan 6 targeted a distributor and peddlers who were part of an e-vaporiser distribution network, HSA said.

Multiple raids were conducted at the residences of the distributor and peddlers, including a hotel in Geylang and homes in Yishun and Serangoon, the agency said.

Two men and a woman are assisting HSA with investigations.

“They had used Telegram to illegally advertise and supply such prohibited items to a large number of people in these chat groups,” HSA said in a media release on Friday.

“One of the (men) was also referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau for investigations into suspected drug-related offences.”

E-vaporisers and pods uncovered at a suspect’s home on Jan 6, 2022. (Photo: Health Sciences Authority)

Related:

HSA has been "closely monitoring" e-vaporiser distribution networks on anonymous messaging applications, such as Telegram and WeChat. 

E-vaporiser smugglers and sellers have been using these platforms “in a bid to conduct their illegal activities clandestinely”, it said.

“Through intense surveillance and intelligence gathering efforts, HSA has successfully disrupted this particular network of peddlers,” the agency added.

“HSA will continue to monitor such illegal activities and take strong enforcement actions against these offenders.”

Importing, distributing, selling and offering to sell imitation tobacco products, including e-vaporisers and their components, are offences under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act.

First-time offenders face a fine of up to S$10,000, up to six months' jail, or both. Those convicted of a second or subsequent offence face a maximum fine of S$20,000, up to 12 months' jail, or both.

It is also an offence to buy, use or possess such products, with offenders facing a fine of up to S$2,000 and the confiscation of the prohibited tobacco items.

Source: CNA/kg(mi)

Related Topics

HSA e-vaporisers crime

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us