E-vaporisers and components worth about S$200,000 seized by HSA

SINGAPORE: Electronic vaporisers and related components with an estimated street value of close to S$200,000 were seized by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) in a series of raids last week, the agency said on Friday (Jan 14).

The 24-hour operation on Jan 6 targeted a distributor and peddlers who were part of an e-vaporiser distribution network, HSA said.

Multiple raids were conducted at the residences of the distributor and peddlers, including a hotel in Geylang and homes in Yishun and Serangoon, the agency said.

Two men and a woman are assisting HSA with investigations.

“They had used Telegram to illegally advertise and supply such prohibited items to a large number of people in these chat groups,” HSA said in a media release on Friday.

“One of the (men) was also referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau for investigations into suspected drug-related offences.”