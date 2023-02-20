Eczema creams made up more than 40% of listings removed from local e-commerce sites in 2022: HSA

POTENT STEROID

One potent steroid, clobetasol propionate, was found in three products promoted for infant use - Star Cream, Tao Ju Hui Yi Mei Li Shang Kou Hu Li Ruan Gao and Jolicare Baby Cream.

Such products were either purchased online, locally from a makeshift stall, or from overseas through friends or relatives, and were marketed to meet various health and/or lifestyle needs.

They also "falsely claimed that they contained natural herbal ingredients or had no medicinal effects", said HSA.

For example, a four-month-old baby was hospitalised for steroid toxicity after his parents bought Star Cream online and used it for his diaper rash.

The baby experienced serious side effects such as persistent vomiting, abnormal eye alignment, and a bulging fontanelle, or soft spot on top of his skull, and "took a long time to recover from them".

He was later diagnosed with Cushing's syndrome, which requires long-term monitoring.

The use of Tao Ju Hui Yi Mei Li Shang Kou Hu Li Ruan Gao for a rash also caused a four-year-old child to develop symptoms of Cushing's syndrome, such as a "moon face", excessive hair growth on the body and thinning of the skin.

This came about after the product was used on him regularly over a period of four months.

In another case, a three-year-old child's chronic eczema unexpectedly improved after using the Jolicare Baby Cream for only three days.

However, HSA said this effect was "due to a potent steroid that was illegally added into the product and could have led to serious consequences had the case not been detected early".

The Jolicare products, including its collagen and original creams, were found on local e-commerce platforms (company website, Carousell, Lazada and Shopee) and on social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram and TikTok).