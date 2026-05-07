HSA takes down nearly 1,000 illegal health product listings; over 80% were for contact lenses

SINGAPORE: In a two-week crackdown on illegal health products sold on local e-commerce and social media platforms, authorities took down 959 listings, more than 82 per cent of which were for unregistered contact lenses.

The listings also included prescription-only skin creams for acne and eczema, sexual enhancement medicines, nasal aspirators and nasal sprays, as well as oxygen concentrators.

The Health Sciences Authority said on Thursday (May 7) that it had issued warnings to 152 sellers.

The surge in illegal contact lens listings online comes after a fall in such listings in 2025.

Last year, contact lenses made up 8 per cent of total listings taken down – a decrease from when they made up the bulk of listings removed in 2024 at 24 per cent.

HSA reminded sellers that it is illegal to sell contact lenses online, citing local cases of severe eye injuries linked to their use.

Contact lenses are medical devices that must be registered with the authority to ensure that they meet the required standards of safety, performance and quality.

Consumers are therefore required to undergo eye examination and contact lens fitting by registered optometrists or contact lens practising opticians, HSA said.

The enforcement operation, held from Mar 10 to Mar 26, was part of a global exercise coordinated by Interpol. Ninety countries were involved, said HSA.