HSA raids home of woman seen vaping on MRT train

SINGAPORE: A woman who was seen in a video vaping on an MRT train has had her home raided after she was identified by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA).



The 24-year-old is currently assisting HSA with further investigations, the agency said in a press release on Friday (Apr 4).

One e-vaporiser and three e-vaporiser pods were found during the raid on Mar 24. The pods contain etomidate, an anaesthetic that should only be administered under medical supervision, HSA said.

Side effects include nausea and vomiting, uncontrollable movement or spasm of muscles, changes to breathing and blood pressure, seizures and psychosis, as well as physical dependence.

The video, uploaded on social media on Mar 13, shows the woman vaping while seated next to other passengers in a train carriage. At times, she appeared dazed, swaying her head while exhaling smoke.

“This incident, in which the woman openly vaped on an MRT train, was a flagrant violation of the law,” said HSA.

Buying, possessing, and using e-vaporisers are illegal in Singapore. This includes online and overseas purchases. Offenders may face a fine of up to S$2,000 (US$1,500).

Anyone found possessing or using pods containing etomidate may be imprisoned for up to two years or fined up to S$10,000, or both.