New diaper assistance programme to help less-privileged families in North West District

SINGAPORE: A new programme has been launched to provide regular diaper assistance to eligible families living in North West District.

The Huggies Singapore Diaper Bank @ North West will help less-privileged families defray most of their diaper expenses for the year, said the North West Community Development Council (CDC) on Monday (Apr 11).

These families can apply for and receive six packets of diapers for each children during each of the two application windows yearly, usually in April and October.

The upcoming application period, which starts from Apr 11 to May 2 marks the official launch of the programme. Upon successful application, residents can expect to receive the diapers within 14 working days.

Around 1,000 children every year will benefit from this programme, which is done in collaboration with Kimberly-Clark Singapore, said the North West CDC.

To be eligible for the assistance, applicants have to be North West residents with children up to the age of four who are in need of children’s diapers. They must have per capita income of less than or equal to S$750 or a total household income of less than or equal to S$1,900, with at least one household member who is a Singaporean citizen.

There is no limit on the number of children per household. A family may apply for multiple children per application window as long as they are the age of four or below. In total, each eligible child could benefit from up to 12 packets of diapers.

Residents who meet the criteria may apply directly here.