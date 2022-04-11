New diaper assistance programme to help less-privileged families in North West District

SINGAPORE: A new programme has been launched to provide regular diaper assistance to eligible families living in North West District.
The Huggies Singapore Diaper Bank @ North West will help less-privileged families defray most of their diaper expenses for the year, said the North West Community Development Council (CDC) on Monday (Apr 11).
These families can apply for and receive six packets of diapers for each children during each of the two application windows yearly, usually in April and October.
The upcoming application period, which starts from Apr 11 to May 2 marks the official launch of the programme. Upon successful application, residents can expect to receive the diapers within 14 working days.
Around 1,000 children every year will benefit from this programme, which is done in collaboration with Kimberly-Clark Singapore, said the North West CDC.
To be eligible for the assistance, applicants have to be North West residents with children up to the age of four who are in need of children’s diapers. They must have per capita income of less than or equal to S$750 or a total household income of less than or equal to S$1,900, with at least one household member who is a Singaporean citizen.
There is no limit on the number of children per household. A family may apply for multiple children per application window as long as they are the age of four or below. In total, each eligible child could benefit from up to 12 packets of diapers.
Residents who meet the criteria may apply directly here.
“Back in late 2021, we distributed diapers to vulnerable residents, to plug what we thought was a temporary gap in the community. Based on the overwhelming demand, and the feedback from our partners on the ground, we have recognised that children diapers are an evergreen need for our residents," said mayor of North West District Alex Yam.
"Hence, we decided to scale up efforts into a full assistance programme, so that we are able to help more residents on a sustained basis.
"Importantly, the programme is aligned to CDC’s approach of supporting vulnerable residents with more types of necessities and services,” said Mr Yam.
The CDC said it is committed to helping vulnerable residents defray their cost of living and alleviate their stress from expenses amid the global rise in prices.
"Should the programme be well-received, the CDC will be open to increasing the quantity of diapers, as well as exploring other programmes to provide more assistance to residents," it said.
The CDC has also partnered community partners such as community centres and clubs, the Early Childhood and Development Agency and social service agencies to identify less-privileged families who may benefit from the programme.
CDC’s partner agencies are also able to help residents apply for the programme should they be unable to do so themselves.
"Over the past four years, the Huggies Singapore Diaper Bank has been working with partners to support over 2,000 families and we remain committed to ensuring that all Singaporean families have access to the essential items they need in their parenthood journey," said Mr Aviroot Prasitnarit, general manager of Kimberly-Clark Singapore.