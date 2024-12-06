Hup Huat Noodles suspended due to 'severe' cockroach infestation, hygiene lapses

SINGAPORE: A food processing establishment has been suspended until further notice as a result of food safety lapses, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Thursday (Dec 5).

During an inspection of Hup Huat Noodles on Wednesday, SFA said it detected a "severe" infestation of live cockroaches, as well as poor housekeeping and maintenance such as dirty floors and food processing equipment at its premises at 10 Chin Bee Drive.

Its operations were indefinitely suspended on the same day.

"In the interest of public health, SFA has directed the licensee to rectify the lapses and take necessary measures to improve food safety practices and ensure the cleanliness of its premises," said the agency.

"Food safety is a joint responsibility as food can be contaminated anywhere along the food chain. While SFA continues to be vigilant and ensure that regulatory measures are in place and properly enforced, the industry and consumers must also play their part," it added.

"All food operators should ensure that their premises are clean and well-maintained, and staff are adequately trained on food safety management."

A check by CNA showed that Hup Huat products are sold under the Sun brand. They range from different types of dried and fresh noodles to tofu, and are sold at supermarkets like NTUC Fairprice and online platforms, including Shopee and Lazada.

SFA reminded food operators to ensure that their premises are clean and well maintained, and that staff are adequately trained on proper food safety management.

“SFA will take enforcement action against food operators who do not adhere to regulations or comply with food safety requirements,” it said.

Those found guilty can be fined up to S$5,000 (US$3,700) for each offence.