Man sought court protection from wife, claiming she beat him up, took his money and accused him of affairs

SINGAPORE: A man sought multiple court orders including a personal protection order (PPO) and a no-contact order against his wife, claiming she had been beating him up, poked his private parts with needles and accused him of having affairs.

A family court did not fully accept the man's accounts of what happened and instead found that he had failed to show why a PPO should be granted for reasons including the fact that the couple now lived apart.

According to a judgment published on Friday (May 22), the man sought a PPO, a no-contact order, a counselling order and a mandatory treatment order against his wife.

The hearing was fixed before Magistrate Soh Kian Peng on Apr 16 this year, but the wife did not turn up despite reminders about the trial.

The reason she gave for her absence was that she was receiving medical treatment in China and could not travel to Singapore for the trial, an explanation the magistrate rejected due to lack of a valid medical certificate.

The woman asked for the hearing to continue without her and said she would accept the court's judgment.

THE HUSBAND'S CASE

The man raised an incident that allegedly took place on Dec 6, 2025. He claimed his wife had demanded his phone from her because she suspected he had been cheating on her, since he had yet to transfer her the payout from the Government Assurance Package.

When the man refused to hand over his phone, his wife allegedly took a 15cm-long knife from the kitchen and pointed it at him.

The situation de-escalated when the man transferred his wife the money and she found no evidence of suspected infidelity after going through his phone.

The man claimed that his wife later used three acupuncture needles to poke his testicles in the bedroom, saying she was doing this to ensure his private parts would not turn black.

The man said he was "terrified" and that it was very painful. After this, he said his wife ordered him to give her a massage, but would hit him with a massage stick whenever he did it wrongly.

He said he went to sleep only at about 3am to 4am and that he made a police report the next day over concerns about his safety.

The man claimed that his wife was paranoid that he was having an affair with various women, including his stepmother.

Whenever she had these suspicions, she would force him to kneel on the floor and crawl around the house 100 times, he said.

The man said he had previously made a police report when he was "beaten black and blue" by his wife, and he was also forced to rush home from work.

If he was late, he would be beaten. He also had to transfer his entire salary to his wife every month and receive a daily sum of S$4 or S$5 from his wife as daily food allowance, which he had to ask for.

The man claimed he was forced to wash his wife's clothes every night and give her a massage. If the massage was not to her liking, she would scold and hit him.

The man also said his wife, who had knowledge of Traditional Chinese Medicine, had threatened to kill him by piercing his pressure point with an acupuncture needle.

"Even if I were inclined to fully accept the husband's account of these incidents (which, for the avoidance of doubt, I was not), his case fails at the second hurdle – specifically, that he had not demonstrated to the satisfaction of the court why the PPO should be granted for his protection or personal safety," said the magistrate.

He said these incidents of alleged family violence took place while the man was living with his life in a flat belonging to his wife's sister.

"Given that the husband and wife were now living apart, and that the husband had since cut off all contact with the wife and her side of the family, this, in my judgment, removed the fuel for any further incidents between the two of them," said Mr Soh.

He noted that the man had cut off all contact with his wife and was no longer living with her. He was also no longer in contact with her relatives.

"It was also apparent to me that the husband had taken precautions to ensure that his current residence remained hidden from the wife and her relatives," said Mr Soh.

He concluded that the man had not demonstrated the necessity of granting a PPO. Since this was dismissed, his other applications also did not succeed.