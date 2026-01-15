Hwa Chong Institution working with SATS to revise recipe, presentation of bento meals after feedback
Student representatives said there were improvements to the new bento meals, a week after photos of the food went viral.
SINGAPORE: Hwa Chong Institution is working with food caterer SATS to revise recipes and the presentation of their meals after feedback about its new hybrid canteen model, principal Lee Peck Ping said on Thursday (Jan 15).
Mr Lee added that the school would introduce preordering options at live stalls from the next semester, and is establishing a kitchen on campus to produce bento meals.
“We want to address and identify some of the issues earlier, as well as to work together collaboratively to improve our canteen,” he said, adding that the school was “refining the menu”.
Mr Lee was speaking to reporters at the school, which invited members of the media to tour the new hybrid canteen and sample the bento meals.
Controversy surrounding the school’s new canteen model sparked last week, when photos of the prepacked bento meals by SATS went viral on social media.
The photos of the meals drew criticism, with online commentators questioning whether the food met adequate nutritional and quality standards.
When CNA interviewed students outside the school on Jan 7, they confirmed the photos accurately depicted what was being served – contradicting the school's defence that the images did not reflect actual food standards.
DISCIPLINE RECORDS
After the initial news reports, a screenshot sent by a teacher began circulating on social media. The message warned students “not to participate in the canteen food controversy”, or face consequences.
Hwa Chong has said that the teacher sent the message in a class chat “out of concern” for students’ well-being.
Rumours also spread on social media that some students were issued demerit points for speaking out about meal quality concerns.
On Jan 8, the school issued a statement to say it did not reprimand or penalise students who spoke out about the school’s new canteen programme.
Soon after, rumours circulated that students were unable to access their discipline records on their school’s digital portal.
In a press release on Thursday, Hwa Chong Institution said it was aware of online allegations that its discipline module was taken down following claims that students received demerit points for speaking against the canteen.
“This is not true, as the discipline module was taken down in October 2025, prior to recent discussions about our canteen,” the school said.
“The temporary takedown was part of an ongoing review of the school’s demerit system, with the aim of making it more developmental in nature.
“The module was taken offline to facilitate system updates and internal review, and this was not intended to obscure information or restrict access.”
Access to the discipline records has since been restored.
The school reiterated on Thursday that no students were punished for speaking to the media and no demerit points were issued regarding canteen matters. There was also no disciplinary action.
IMPROVEMENTS TO MEALS
When CNA visited the school on Thursday afternoon, there were long queues for three live food stalls – western grill, yong tau foo and noodles – at lunch time.
A sizeable number of students were also seen eating from the turquoise bento boxes, which can be redeemed with a tap of a fob.
A table was set up in the canteen with display meals to show students the options for the day. There were eight halal-certified bento items to choose from, including two vegetarian items. Students must pre-order the meals two days in advance.
Members of the media were invited to sample the food. CNA tried a mixed grain rice with sweet and sour chicken and bok choy.
The meal was served warm – the chicken was tender, but the vegetables were slightly salty.
In interviews arranged by the school with five Secondary 4 students – all of whom spoke anonymously – some said they have observed improvements in the food since the rollout of the new initiative.
“There's been quite a big improvement from the first few days … both in terms of the portion size, the taste, as well as the freshness of the food,” one student said, adding that he thinks it is a “good step” towards making the SATS meals more popular.
Asked what proportion of their peers opted for the bento meals, one student said it was “half-half”. When they have a longer recess break, they opt for the live stalls.
But on days where their lunch break is 30 minutes long, they may opt for the SATS meals to get their food faster, he said.
Teacher Chan Hwee Sing said she previously did not have much choice for her meals, as there is only one Halal live stall in the canteen.
“So for me, this (the bento boxes) is a very good option. I have different varieties to choose from, and I can actually order the food one week before, and according to my timetable,” she said
HCI said its hybrid canteen model aims to address long-standing operational challenges. This includes persistent queues, declining sustainability of the traditional stall-only model, and difficulty retaining stallholders due to manpower and cost pressures.
When transitioning to the new canteen model, the school said it gave options to stallholders to continue as self-employed owners of live food stalls or join SATS under an employment arrangement.
Five stallholders chose to continue operating stalls, three opted to work under SATS, and others either retired or moved to other schools.
The school said it has engaged more than 2,600 students through dialogues, and conducted food tastings with groups of students, parents and staff since 2024.
They added that they are forming a canteen review committee comprising staff, students, parents and SATS representative.
Principal Mr Lee said he welcomes any parents and students to approach staff to share their views and make suggestions.
“So together, I think we want to make this work.”