Hwa Chong Institution working with SATS to revise recipe, presentation of bento meals after feedback

SINGAPORE: Hwa Chong Institution is working with food caterer SATS to revise recipes and the presentation of their meals after feedback about its new hybrid canteen model, principal Lee Peck Ping said on Thursday (Jan 15).

Mr Lee added that the school would introduce preordering options at live stalls from the next semester, and is establishing a kitchen on campus to produce bento meals.

“We want to address and identify some of the issues earlier, as well as to work together collaboratively to improve our canteen,” he said, adding that the school was “refining the menu”.

Mr Lee was speaking to reporters at the school, which invited members of the media to tour the new hybrid canteen and sample the bento meals.

Controversy surrounding the school’s new canteen model sparked last week, when photos of the prepacked bento meals by SATS went viral on social media.

The photos of the meals drew criticism, with online commentators questioning whether the food met adequate nutritional and quality standards.

When CNA interviewed students outside the school on Jan 7, they confirmed the photos accurately depicted what was being served – contradicting the school's defence that the images did not reflect actual food standards.