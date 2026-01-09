Hwa Chong says it did not reprimand or penalise students who spoke about controversial canteen meals

SINGAPORE: Hwa Chong Institution has said it did not reprimand or penalise students who spoke to the media about the school's new canteen programme, and that a teacher's message warning students not to participate in the controversy was sent "out of concern" for their well-being.

The school issued a statement on Thursday (Jan 8) night after rumours spread on social media and parents' WhatsApp groups that nine students were issued demerit points for speaking out about meal quality concerns.

The controversy erupted when photos posted on social media platform Reddit on Jan 3 showed meals in turquoise trays containing rice, vegetables and protein. They drew sharp criticism from netizens who questioned whether the food met adequate nutritional and quality standards.