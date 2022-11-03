CNA Explains: What is low-carbon hydrogen and will it help Singapore reach net-zero?

SINGAPORE: It’s the most abundant element in the universe and when produced with renewable energy, hydrogen does not create any harmful emissions.

This is why Singapore is now eyeing low-carbon hydrogen as a means to decarbonise its economy and achieve its climate targets.

The country is committing to reach net-zero emissions by 2050 and reduce emissions to around 60 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (MtCO2e) in 2030, after peaking emissions earlier.

However, high production costs and a lack of infrastructure may hinder the usage of hydrogen here. Whether or not Singapore will meet its climate targets will depend on how quickly it can overcome these barriers as well as technological advances.

What is low-carbon hydrogen?

Hydrogen, like electricity, is an energy carrier that needs to be produced from another substance such as renewable sources, fossil fuels or biomass before it can be used as a source of energy or fuel.

Currently, most of the world’s hydrogen is produced using fossil fuels such as coal, oil and natural gas, using a process involving water called “steam reforming”.

This involves mixing fossil fuels with steam under high heat and pressure to produce hydrogen and carbon dioxide, which are then separated. The latter eventually gets released into the atmosphere and the hydrogen produced is known as “grey hydrogen”.

This is not the type of hydrogen Singapore is looking to use. Instead, the country is striving for low-carbon hydrogen, which produces little to no emissions.

Low-carbon hydrogen typically refers to “green hydrogen”, which is produced from renewable energy sources mainly through the electrolysis of water.

It does not produce carbon dioxide and when used in a fuel cell, the only by-product it produces is water.

While green hydrogen is generally regarded as low carbon, there have been debates about whether “blue hydrogen” – essentially grey hydrogen but includes the process of capturing and storing carbon dioxide emissions – qualifies as such.

In a report published in scientific journal Energy Science & Engineering in August last year, researchers from Cornell University and Stanford University suggested that blue hydrogen emits over 20 per cent more carbon dioxide than burning natural gas or coal for heat.