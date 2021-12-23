Logo
i12 Katong mall reopens in phases after upgrading works
The refreshed i12 Katong is set to make its return in Q4 2021. (Image: Keppel Land)

Lakeisha Leo
23 Dec 2021 06:30PM (Updated: 23 Dec 2021 06:38PM)
SINGAPORE: The i12 Katong mall will reopen in phases from Thursday (Dec 23), after it closed its doors for renovation in early 2020, owner Keppel Land said in a media release. 

Located at the intersection of East Coast Road and Joo Chiat Road, the revamped i12 Katong comprises six floors of retail and lifestyle shops, as well as two basement levels of a car park. 

The mall's about 180 stores will progressively open in a lead up to its grand opening in March 2022, with returning anchor tenants such as Cold Storage's CS Fresh, Golden Village and United World Preschool. 

i12 Katong will "welcome a portfolio of established lifestyle brands along with a refreshing mix of new concepts, dedicated art and sustainability zones, as well as a host of future-ready amenities", said Keppel Land. 

Sustainability will also be a key part of the refurbished mall. Besides energy-efficient features such as LED lighting and water-efficient fixtures, electric vehicle chargers will also be installed in the mall's car park.

There will be a food digestor to break down food waste, which will be converted into compost or liquid waste. A waste recycling system for electronic waste, glass, metal, paper and plastic will also be implemented. 

Mr Keith Low, head of retail at Keppel Land said: "We are pleased to announce the reopening of i12 Katong and are happy to welcome shoppers to the new mall which will present exciting, multi-experiential retail concepts and spaces that are powered by technology."

i12 Katong will feature a number of "firsts", including a medical coworking space and Mr Woofles, Singapore's first dog club and daycare located in a mall. 

Shoppers can also look forward to new tenants such as IPPUDO, lululemon, PS.Cafe and Scoop Wholefoods. 

A new rewards programme called "KLIK" will also be introduced in January 2022. The new app-based loyalty programme will allow shoppers to earn points, which can then be used to redeem vouchers.

Source: CNA/lk

