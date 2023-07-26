iBread fined S$7,000 for multiple hygiene lapses, including massive infestation of cockroaches

SINGAPORE: iBread bakery was fined S$7,000 on Wednesday (Jul 26) due to multiple hygiene lapses at their food processing establishment at 171 Kampong Ampat, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

A massive infestation of live cockroaches throughout its premises - the equivalent of a central kitchen - was detected. Raw and completed products were also poorly segregated in the same chiller, an SFA inspection in November 2022 found.

“The food transportation vehicle was also poorly maintained with chipped interior wooden flooring and dirty clothes were seen hanging from the interior side panel,” the agency added.

iBread had been suspended from Nov 9, 2022 to Feb 6, 2023 for these hygiene lapses.

After its suspension was lifted, the bread shop was placed under close surveillance to ensure adherence to food safety requirements.

iBread was also allowed to resume operations after rectifying the lapses.

"Food safety is a joint responsibility as food can be contaminated anywhere along the food chain,” said SFA on Wednesday.

"All food operators should ensure their premises are clean and well-maintained, and staff are adequately trained on proper food safety management."

If found guilty of not adhering to regulations or complying with food hygiene and food safety requirements, offenders could be fined up to S$5,000.