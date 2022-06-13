Long queues for passports at ICA building on first day of new rules restricting walk-ins

A steady stream of people were seen entering the building, after first being screened by officers who gave them stickers to indicate if they were walk-ins or had appointments.

But there were also several groups of people who remained clustered outside the entrance, speaking to ICA officers to clarify if they could enter.

LONG WAIT TO COLLECT PASSPORT

Though there was not much of a wait to enter the building, applicants said the wait for their passports was a different story.

One walk-in applicant, 28-year-old Muhammad Asyraf, said he had already been waiting for four hours, and was expecting to wait another two hours or so.

“All the seats were taken, everyone was sitting on the floor until the lift lobby and that’s only the second storey," he said of the crowd in the building.

He added that ICA officers had asked some people to head out if their queue number was still far off, so as to alleviate the crowding.

“It’s just exhausting. Singaporeans expect a smooth system, be it at polyclinic or registration, so when it comes to all this, it’s a bit annoying but we have to do it,” he said.

“The post office option is also jammed up. We stay at Jurong and the Jurong one is full every single day, so even if I can collect, it’s already the next few weeks.”

When CNA spoke to another 42-year-old applicant, she said she had already been waiting for about three hours to collect her passport.

“For the past two hours, only about 100 plus (queue numbers) have moved. I have another 200 plus to wait for, so it is another three or four hours,” said the applicant, who only wanted to be known as Ms Angeline.

She added that she had also tried to book a specific appointment online, but to no avail.

NEW RESTRICTIONS MORE EFFICIENT

But other applicants, such as 34-year-old Mr Chua, said the new arrangement was a vast improvement from before.

“I was here last week ... this is so much better. Last week, the queue was until no end. Even at 2pm or 3pm, you were still queuing (to get in).”

He added that it was less crowded with the new system, with ICA also restricting the number of family members who could enter the building.

On having to endure the long waits, he joked: "When they lifted the restrictions in April, we didn't apply, to save some of the passport duration. So I would say most of these people, including myself, we deserve it.”

Other applicants also had more luck, such as Ms Jovy Goh, 43, and her daughter, who were able to get their passports in half an hour. They had managed to get a last-minute collection appointment at the ICA building.

If not for the appointment, there would have been about 600 people ahead of her, she said.