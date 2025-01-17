Three people charged over unauthorised attempts to change residential addresses on ICA service

SINGAPORE: Three Singaporeans have been charged over unauthorised attempts to change residential addresses on an online service provided by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

Ng Wei Chang, Yuen Mun Fei and Koh Hong Yan appeared in a district court on Friday morning (Jan 17).

Each faces a single charge under the Computer Misuse Act.

Ng, 30, was charged with unauthorised disclosure of an access code for an unlawful purpose.

He is accused of abetting the disclosure of a six-digit PIN to gain access to data held in the ICA e-service to illegally change the registered addresses of unknown individuals without their knowledge.

He allegedly did this sometime on or around Oct 1, 2024.

Yuen, 38, was charged with transmitting Koh's user identification, password and one-time password for the national digital identity service in November 2024.

These credentials were allegedly to be used in committing an offence under Section 3(1) of the Computer Misuse Act, which covers unauthorised access to computer material.

Koh, 26, was charged with disclosing his SingPass user identification, password and one-time password to Yuen for an unlawful purpose on Dec 16, 2024.

For these offences, the punishment for a first-time offender is a jail term of up to three years, a fine of up to S$10,000 (US$7,300), or both.

The prosecutor said the offences were believed to be syndicated, and asked for the trio to be remanded for a week for the police to conduct a raid and investigations.

All three have been remanded with permission to be taken out for investigations, and will return to court on Jan 24.