ICA detects 99 unauthorised address change attempts on e-service, 71 of them successful

SINGAPORE: The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has detected 99 unauthorised attempts to change registered residential addresses via its online service, with 71 successfully carried out.

The update was given by Minister of State for Home Affairs Sun Xueling on Tuesday (Feb 4) in response to a slew of parliamentary questions about the incident.

ICA initially disclosed on Jan 11 that it had suspended its change of address service online after discovering 80 unauthorised attempts to do so by perpetrators exploiting stolen or compromised Singpass accounts. Seventy-five per cent of these attempts were successful.

In an update on Jan 14, the number of unauthorised attempts rose to 87. Of these, 69 were successful.

The fraudulent attempts were carried out via an “others” option – which allows the change of one’s address by a proxy – available on ICA’s online service.

Providing the latest update on Tuesday, Ms Sun said that ICA has reviewed all applications done through the “others” module since the start of the online service in October 2020.

It has “ascertained that unauthorised changes took place only in the recent months, from August 2024 onwards”.

To mitigate the impact on those affected, ICA has reached out to all 99 individuals to verify and restore their correct addresses, as well as assist them in replacing their identity cards, Ms Sun said.

The Singpass accounts for all 99 individuals have also been suspended “out of an abundance of caution” to prevent further unauthorised activity, with ICA assisting these individuals to reset and secure their accounts.

For the 71 victims whose addresses were fraudulently changed, ICA is working with other government agencies to “comprehensively assess the impact”, especially those whose registered addresses had been used by other agencies to administer their schemes since the fraud began.

These checks are ongoing, said Ms Sun.

“Agencies will provide the appropriate assistance and restoration if there has been any adverse impact on the calculation or disbursement of government benefits, including CDC (Community Development Council) vouchers, to these individuals,” she told the House.