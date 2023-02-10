ICA to issue only digital long-term passes from Feb 27, phases out physical cards
Physical long-term pass (LTP) cards issued before Feb 27 will remain valid until they expire or are cancelled.
SINGAPORE: The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) will stop issuing physical long-term pass (LTP) cards from Feb 27 and replace them with the digital version.
This will apply to the LTP and Student's Pass issued by the authority, and the Dependant's Pass granted by the Ministry of Social and Family Development, said ICA in a press release on Friday (Feb 10).
Physical LTP cards issued before that will continue to be valid until they expire or are cancelled.
From Feb 27, LTP holders can also access their digital passes on the MyICA mobile application, MyICA e-service on its website, or FileSG.
FileSG is a digital document management platform that allows members of the public to access and download documents issued by the Government.
Those with a Singpass account can also view their digital LTPs on the Singpass application, including sponsors of LTP holders below the age of 15.
"ICA had engaged public agencies, schools and foreign missions to inform them of the change," ICA said.
The authority said the move reduces the need for applicants to visit the ICA building in person to collect physical cards, as the process "will now be digitalised from end to end". Pass holders also no longer risk losing or damaging physical cards.
There are two ways to authenticate the digital LTP: Scan a QR code or upload it in a specific file format on the FileSG portal.
Those who want to retrieve and download their digital LTPs are required to log in to the MyICA mobile app, ICA website, or FileSG, using Singpass.
"For those without a Singpass account, they can log in using their Foreign Identification Number (FIN), date of birth, and unique transaction ID sent to them in the email informing them that their digital LTP is ready," said ICA.
"They will also be required to provide the one-time password sent to their mobile number before they can access their digital LTPs."