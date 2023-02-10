ICA to issue only digital long-term passes from Feb 27, phases out physical cards

SINGAPORE: The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) will stop issuing physical long-term pass (LTP) cards from Feb 27 and replace them with the digital version.



This will apply to the LTP and Student's Pass issued by the authority, and the Dependant's Pass granted by the Ministry of Social and Family Development, said ICA in a press release on Friday (Feb 10).

Physical LTP cards issued before that will continue to be valid until they expire or are cancelled.

From Feb 27, LTP holders can also access their digital passes on the MyICA mobile application, MyICA e-service on its website, or FileSG.

FileSG is a digital document management platform that allows members of the public to access and download documents issued by the Government.