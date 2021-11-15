More than 1,000 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes found in lorry at Tuas Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: A total of 1,048 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes were found in a lorry attempting to smuggle the contraband into Singapore through Tuas Checkpoint, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Monday (Nov 15).

The Malaysia-registered lorry was transporting various consignments, including furniture boards, when ICA officers directed it for further checks on Nov 12, the authority said in a Facebook post.

“Their suspicions were confirmed when they uncovered duty-unpaid cigarettes within the furniture boards,” ICA said.

The case has been referred to the Singapore Customs for further investigation, it added.

“Similar concealment methods may also be used by terrorists to smuggle security items into Singapore,” ICA said.

“ICA will continue to conduct security checks to detect and deter smuggling attempts, to keep Singapore safe.”