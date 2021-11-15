Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

More than 1,000 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes found in lorry at Tuas Checkpoint
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

More than 1,000 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes found in lorry at Tuas Checkpoint

More than 1,000 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes found in lorry at Tuas Checkpoint

Officers seized 1,048 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes within furniture boards. (Photo: ICA)

Natasha Ganesan
Natasha Ganesan
15 Nov 2021 05:02PM (Updated: 15 Nov 2021 05:02PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: A total of 1,048 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes were found in a lorry attempting to smuggle the contraband into Singapore through Tuas Checkpoint, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Monday (Nov 15).

The Malaysia-registered lorry was transporting various consignments, including furniture boards, when ICA officers directed it for further checks on Nov 12, the authority said in a Facebook post.

“Their suspicions were confirmed when they uncovered duty-unpaid cigarettes within the furniture boards,” ICA said.

The case has been referred to the Singapore Customs for further investigation, it added.

“Similar concealment methods may also be used by terrorists to smuggle security items into Singapore,” ICA said.

“ICA will continue to conduct security checks to detect and deter smuggling attempts, to keep Singapore safe.”

A Malaysia-registered lorry transporting various consignments, including furniture boards, was directed for further checks. (Photo: ICA)
More than 1,000 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes were seized. (Photo: ICA)
Source: CNA/ng

Related Topics

Immigration and Checkpoints Authority Tuas Checkpoint

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us