Electronic visit pass to be gradually implemented at all checkpoints: ICA

SINGAPORE: Singapore will gradually allow visitors to enter the country using an electronic visit pass (e-Pass) instead of having their passports stamped at all checkpoints.

The announcement was made as part of the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) annual statistics report 2021 released on Tuesday (Feb 15).

The e-Pass was introduced in phases at Changi Airport since Oct 10 last year and will be rolled out at other checkpoints, ICA said. The pass is issued via an email notification to the address declared in visitors’ electronic arrival card.

It will also be complemented by an online enquiry portal that allows the retrieval of e-Pass records, it added.

“The introduction of the e-Pass not only provides for safer immigration clearance with reduced contact between officers and travellers, but is also a crucial building block for ICA to make automated clearance a norm from 2023,” the authority said.

TRANSFORMATION EFFORTS

This is part of ICA’s efforts to transform immigration and cargo clearance.

Its new clearance concept aims to give Singaporeans, permanent residents and long-term pass holders the ability to clear immigration without needing to present their passport, and for foreign visitors to do so at automated lanes without prior enrolment.

All immigration lanes at passenger halls – both automated and manual – have also been equipped with iris and facial scanners since July 2020.

“The use of iris patterns and facial features as primary identifiers for immigration clearance not only provides more robust and reliable identity authentication of travellers, but more hygienic, convenient, and efficient immigration clearance,” it said.