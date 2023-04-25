More eligible foreign visitors to Singapore can use automated lanes for immigration clearance: ICA

SINGAPORE: More eligible foreign visitors to Singapore, including those visiting for the first time, will be allowed to use automated lanes for immigration clearance without the need for prior enrolment, said the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) in a news release on Tuesday (Apr 25).

Under the Automated Clearance Initiative (ACI), eligibility has been extended to passport holders of 51 jurisdictions, an increase from 16 when it was first introduced in May 2022, said ICA.

Some of the eligible jurisdictions include Australia, the United States, Malaysia, Japan, Thailand and the United Kingdom. Holders of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Business Travel Card are also allowed to use the automated lanes.

ICA has increased the number of automated lanes to 130 at Changi Airport and 40 at both Woodlands and Tuas Checkpoints since May 2022.

In February, ICA also said it was looking to install 61 more automated lanes at checkpoints in 2023, on top of the 125 put in place last year, expanding "clearance capacity" for travellers.