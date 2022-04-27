Long queues expected at land checkpoints for Labour Day, Hari Raya long weekend; travellers advised to avoid peak periods

SINGAPORE: During her shift over the Good Friday long weekend, Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) primary screening officer Qaisarah Mohamed Hata had a passport flung in her direction by an annoyed traveller.

Frustrated by the queue, the waiting time and the fact that he was parked at a counter where the ICA officer - SGT Qaisarah - was seated on the passenger side of the car, the driver's frustration boiled over.

"He was in his car and he didn't want to step out," she told reporters on Wednesday (Apr 27). "After that, he realised he was wrong, he went over and picked up the passport (from the ground)."

The man was one of the 436,800 travellers who used the land checkpoints during the Good Friday long weekend, the first such extended break following the full opening of the Singapore-Malaysia land border.

In an advisory issued on Wednesday, ICA said it expects even more people for the upcoming Labour Day (May 1) and Hari Raya Puasa (May 2) holidays and will allocate manpower accordingly.