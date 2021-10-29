ICA has tried to streamline processes for travellers entering Singapore as more make use of VTLs: Shanmugam

SINGAPORE: The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has tried to streamline processes for travellers entering Singapore and is looking to see if other parts of the airport can be opened up to ensure a smoother process, said Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam on Friday (Oct 29).



This comes as Singapore has seen an increase traveller volume with the recently launched vaccinated travel lane (VTL) scheme.

Speaking at a virtual doorstop following his visit to Changi Airport, Mr Shanmugam addressed complaints of delays at Changi Airport for travellers entering the country.

He noted that travellers who submit the necessary information online prior to arriving in Singapore will face a smoother entry process.

“I think there will be a difference in experience between those who submitted their declarations online,” said Mr Shanmugam, who observed the processes for passengers arriving on a London flight on Friday morning.

He added that those who had done so and used the automated lanes, which were reopened on Friday, took about 20 seconds to 30 seconds to pass through immigration, before being subjected to on-arrival COVID-19 testing.

Mr Shanmugam said that those who used the manual lanes took about eight to 10 minutes.

Four vaccinated travel lane flights arrived from Copenhagen, Milan, London and Los Angeles on Friday morning, said Mr Shanmugam. They had arrived on schedule, so there was no bunching up of flights, he added.

However, there was an instance last week where five flights were bunched up, and it took about 90 minutes to clear the flights.

“Sometimes, flights don’t come on time," said Mr Shanmugam.

"We had just opened VTLs, many passengers hadn’t pre-filled their forms, they queued up, they added to that time, they had to be pulled out, questions had to be asked of them, they had to fill up the forms, they had to be helped, they had to re-join the queues. So, all these added up,” he explained.

“[There were] many flights, and we had more processes then, more questions to be asked, I think it took about 90 minutes or so to clear the flights.”

He pointed out that when the extended VTLs were first opened on Oct 19, there were delays as those who did not pre-fill information queued up with everyone else, resulting in a delay for them and for others.

“Since then, we have tried to streamline the processes. I think travellers generally are more aware of the need to pre-fill, so that the experience will be better for them. And automated lanes should help for Singaporeans and PRs,” he noted.

“But with increase in traveller volume, requirement for testing, clearances may take longer, and particularly if several flights arrive in quick succession.”