'I feel quite helpless': Singaporean whose home address was illegally changed by scammers via ICA service

SINGAPORE: A rude shock followed by worries and frustration – 2025 has so far been an emotional rollercoaster for Mr Raymond Tan after he discovered that his home address registered with the authorities was changed without his knowledge.

The Singaporean is one of 71 people whose addresses were illegally altered by scammers via the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority’s (ICA) electronic service.

Parts of this e-service have been halted since Jan 11 so ICA can roll out further security measures. Authorities have also suspended the Singpass accounts of all affected individuals.

For Mr Tan, who is in his forties, the knowledge that his personal details in a government system can be accessed and changed by fraudulent actors has been unnerving.

While the suspension of his Singpass account has caused inconveniences, the biggest shock came when his personal bank accounts were nearly shut down.

“It has not been a peaceful start to the new year,” Mr Tan told CNA in an interview on Wednesday (Feb 12).

A TROUBLING DISCOVERY

Mr Tan first realised something was amiss on Dec 30 while purchasing travel insurance at the airport.

Using MyInfo, a digital service that auto-fills forms with government-stored data, he noticed his home address had been changed to an unfamiliar Housing Board unit in Commonwealth Drive.

“I called Singpass immediately. They said they didn’t know what happened, but they gave me the option to freeze my Singpass. Of course, I did that,” he recounted.

Fearing further unauthorised access, he agreed to additional security measures requiring a video call for his Singpass account to be reinstated.

Still, even while on holiday, questions lingered in his mind.

“I was thinking if it means that my account had been compromised and if so, how long has it been and what else is affected,” Mr Tan said.

“I checked everything else, like the history of my Singpass transactions and my banking apps, and they seemed okay. So I told myself maybe it’s just a glitch and not something bad.”

But his fears were confirmed on Jan 11 when ICA disclosed that scammers had exploited vulnerabilities in its online service to alter residential addresses.

Mr Tan has since been issued a new identity card.

While he understands the need for his Singpass account to remain suspended during investigations, the situation has caused some disruptions. Without Singpass – an authenticator for various public and private sector digital services – he could not retrieve documents needed for his domestic helper's six-monthly medical examination.

He also could not proceed with his appointment as a donee in his father-in-law's Lasting Power of Attorney. An LPA is a legal document that allows individuals to appoint others to make decisions on their behalf if they become mentally incapacitated.

“Things like these are quite time-sensitive, especially with my father-in-law's advanced age … But I was told by the officer-in-charge that there’s no offline option to do this without my Singpass,” said Mr Tan.