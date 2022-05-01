Nearly 280,000 travellers departed Singapore for Malaysia at land checkpoints at start of long weekend

SINGAPORE: Close to 280,000 travellers departed Singapore for Malaysia using the land checkpoints on Friday (Apr 29) and Saturday, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

“In view of the high number of travellers who are expected to return to Singapore over the next few days, traffic congestion is expected at the land checkpoints,” ICA said in a media statement on Sunday.

The authority advised travellers to plan ahead and avoid travelling to Singapore during the peak hours from 8am on Tuesday to 1am on Wednesday - the end of the Labour Day and Hari Raya Puasa holidays.

It added that travellers should also factor in additional time for immigration clearance and monitor traffic situation at the Woodlands and Tuas land checkpoints through the One Motoring website or on ICA’s social media accounts.

In an advisory issued last Wednesday, ICA said it expects more people to travel across the borders during the long weekend and will allocate manpower accordingly.

ICA said that departing traffic is expected to be heavy between Friday (Apr 29) and Saturday (Apr 30), while arrival traffic is expected to be heavy between Tuesday (May 3) and Wednesday (May 4).