Nearly 280,000 travellers departed Singapore for Malaysia at land checkpoints at start of long weekend
SINGAPORE: Close to 280,000 travellers departed Singapore for Malaysia using the land checkpoints on Friday (Apr 29) and Saturday, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).
“In view of the high number of travellers who are expected to return to Singapore over the next few days, traffic congestion is expected at the land checkpoints,” ICA said in a media statement on Sunday.
The authority advised travellers to plan ahead and avoid travelling to Singapore during the peak hours from 8am on Tuesday to 1am on Wednesday - the end of the Labour Day and Hari Raya Puasa holidays.
It added that travellers should also factor in additional time for immigration clearance and monitor traffic situation at the Woodlands and Tuas land checkpoints through the One Motoring website or on ICA’s social media accounts.
In an advisory issued last Wednesday, ICA said it expects more people to travel across the borders during the long weekend and will allocate manpower accordingly.
ICA said that departing traffic is expected to be heavy between Friday (Apr 29) and Saturday (Apr 30), while arrival traffic is expected to be heavy between Tuesday (May 3) and Wednesday (May 4).
To avoid “undue delays and experience smooth immigration clearance”, ICA advised travellers to ensure their passport has a remaining validity of six months or more.
“Singapore permanent residents who have renewed their passport will have to transfer their Re-Entry Permit (REP) to the new passport,” said ICA.
Long-term visit pass holders will need to notify ICA or the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) of any change in their passport particulars, the authority added.
Meanwhile, short-term visitors including In-Principal Approval holders are required to submit the Singapore Arrival Card with health declaration within three days prior to their arrival in Singapore.
Those entering Singapore via foreign-registered vehicles are required to hold a valid Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP), Land Transport Authority approval email and Autopass card.
The Singapore-Malaysia land border reopened on Apr 1, making it the first time in two years that fully vaccinated people are able to move between the countries without quarantine or do COVID-19 tests.
The first day of the border reopening saw 33,700 travellers clearing the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints as of 5pm.
Later that month, about 436,800 travellers used the land checkpoints during the Good Friday long weekend.