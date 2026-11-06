Man stopped at Changi Airport with S$400,000 worth of One Piece trading cards
The 31-year-old declared that he had two trading cards, but ICA officers found 105 cards in his luggage.
SINGAPORE: A 31-year-old Singaporean man was found carrying assorted One Piece trading cards worth an estimated S$400,000 (US$312,000) in his luggage at Changi Airport Terminal 4 on Nov 2.
In a Facebook post on Friday (Nov 6), the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said its officers directed the man to the baggage screening area and asked if he had anything to declare.
The man declared that he was carrying two trading cards.
However, ICA officers noticed anomalies in one of his bags during screening. A check uncovered 105 assorted One Piece trading cards and a bracelet from a luxury brand.
The case was referred to Singapore Customs for further investigation.
One Piece is a Japanese manga and anime franchise that also has an official trading card game, with rare cards fetching thousands of dollars.
In October 2025, ICA officers found more than S$30,000 worth of assorted Pokemon trading cards in the luggage of another Singaporean man at Changi Airport Terminal 1.
In its Facebook, ICA also reminded travellers to declare and pay duty and/or Goods and Services Tax (GST) on newly acquired items that exceed the duty-free concession and GST import relief.
Those who are unsure are advised to declare at the Red Channel or at the Singapore Customs Tax Payment office.