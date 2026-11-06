Man stopped at Changi Airport with S$400,000 worth of One Piece trading cards

SINGAPORE: A 31-year-old Singaporean man was found carrying assorted One Piece trading cards worth an estimated S$400,000 (US$312,000) in his luggage at Changi Airport Terminal 4 on Nov 2.

In a Facebook post on Friday (Nov 6), the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said its officers directed the man to the baggage screening area and asked if he had anything to declare.

The man declared that he was carrying two trading cards.

However, ICA officers noticed anomalies in one of his bags during screening. A check uncovered 105 assorted One Piece trading cards and a bracelet from a luxury brand.