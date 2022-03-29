More time needed to process passport applications amid 'unprecedented' demand: ICA

SINGAPORE: Passport applications will take more time to process due to high demand as border restrictions are eased, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Tuesday (Mar 29).

In response to CNA's queries, ICA said that the number of passport applications since March 2022 is "unprecedented".

"At present, the number of passport applications received daily is triple the pre-COVID-19 daily average," said an ICA spokesperson, noting that about 6,000 applications have been received daily, compared to 2,000 applications before the pandemic.

"This is due to the pent-up demand of one million expired and expiring passports with the COVID-19 border restrictions in place.

"We seek Singaporeans’ understanding that more time will be required to process their passport applications."

Singaporeans with travel plans in the next few months and need to renew their passports are advised to submit their applications early. Application for passports can be done online via www.ica.gov.sg.

Once they are notified that their passports are ready for collection, Singaporeans can make an appointment to collect them at any of the 27 post offices without paying any additional collection fee.

"ICA would also like to remind Singaporeans that they need not renew their passports if they are currently in Singapore and do not have any plans to travel for the next six months," said the spokesperson.

"The Singapore passport is not a mandatory identity document and there is no penalty for not renewing passports which have expired."