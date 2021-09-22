ICA to waive additional fee for Singapore passport and IC collection at post offices

SINGAPORE: The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) will waive the additional fee for the collection of Singapore passports and identity cards (IC) at 27 designated post offices from Oct 1, said the authority on Wednesday (Sep 22).

Currently, Singaporeans and permanent residents have to pay SingPost between S$6 to S$12 for the service.

ICA said it will bear the cost "to provide added convenience to members of the public and encourage more people to collect their Singapore passport and/or IC at various locations island-wide".

Some residents, however, will still need to collect their documents at the ICA Building.

They include those who have had prior unsuccessful biometric verification in transactions with ICA, as SingPost staff rely on biometrics to verify identities.

"Applicants will be informed of the collection options available to them when the documents are ready for collection," said ICA.

Eligible residents must make an online appointment at ICA's e-Appointment portal to collect at their preferred post office. The list of designated post offices can be found at SingPost’s website.