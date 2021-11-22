Vaccinated Travel Pass application on Safetravel website 'currently unavailable', ICA working to resume operations
SINGAPORE: Vaccinated Travel Pass applications on the SafeTravel website were unavailable on Monday (Nov 22), as applications opened for the Singapore-Malaysia vaccinated travel lane (VTL).
The application portal for the Vaccinated Travel Pass was down as of 1.45pm.
"We are currently down for maintenance," read a message on the affected portal at about 1.45pm. "The system is undergoing schedule maintenance and will not be available. Please try again at a later time."
A notice on the overview page for the Vaccinated Travel Lane also showed that the Vaccinated Travel Pass application is currently unavailable.
Responding to CNA queries, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said it was aware that the Vaccinated Travel Pass application on the website is "currently unavailable".
"We are working to resume operations of the system. We apologise for the inconvenience and seek the public’s continued understanding as we bring the system back to normalcy," said an ICA spokesperson.
Users were also advised to refer to the SafeTravel website for further updates.
It was announced earlier this month that Singapore and Malaysia will launch a VTL between Changi Airport and Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) on Nov 29.
The VTL will start with six designated services between Changi Airport and KLIA a day, said Transport Minister S Iswaran at a multi-ministry task force press conference.
Vaccinated Travel Pass applications for short-term visitors and long-term pass holders opened on Monday. Returning Singaporeans and permanent residents do not need to apply.
Under the VTL, fully vaccinated travellers will be able to travel between Singapore and Malaysia, and be subjected to COVID-19 tests in lieu of serving quarantine or stay-home notice.
