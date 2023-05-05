Singapore to replace passport scanning with QR codes for travellers in cars from early 2024

SINGAPORE: Travellers crossing Singapore's land checkpoints in cars will be able to clear immigration with QR codes instead of their passports from early 2024.

This will be rolled out at all counters for cars at Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints.

Dedicated lanes for automated in-car clearance using QR codes will then open at Tuas Checkpoint from 2026, followed by the redeveloped Woodlands Checkpoint from 2028.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) made these announcements at its annual workplan seminar on Friday (May 5), where it outlined upcoming initiatives.

The Automated Passenger In-Car Clearance System (APICS) was developed by the Home Team Science and Technology Agency (HTX). Its roll-out follows live trials that started last year.

When fully implemented, the automated system will allow travellers to perform "self-clearance" in the comfort of their cars with minimal intervention by officers, ICA said.

HOW IT WORKS

In the first phase from early 2024, the in-car clearance process will not be fully automated as officers will still be stationed at the manual counters.

Before their journey, travellers will create a profile and generate an individual or group QR code on the MyICA mobile app, using details from Singpass or their passports.

At the checkpoint, they will be able to scan the QR code themselves at the counter. They will not need to present their passports to the immigration officer.