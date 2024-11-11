543,000 travellers crossed Singapore-Malaysia land checkpoints on Sep 6 in single-day record

SINGAPORE: More than 543,000 travellers crossed the Singapore-Malaysia land border on Sep 6, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Monday (Nov 11).

The single-day record was logged during the September school holidays from Aug 30 to Sep 8, said the authority.

During the period, more than five million travellers crossed the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints, ICA added.

"Car travellers departing during peak periods had to wait up to three hours for immigration clearance, due to traffic tailback from Malaysia."

The previous record of 510,000 travellers crossing the land checkpoints was set on Mar 28.

YEAR END SCHOOL HOLIDAYS

Heavy traffic is also expected at the land checkpoints during the year-end school holidays from Nov 15 to Jan 1, 2025.

"Travellers are advised to factor in additional waiting time, especially over the weekends. Alternatively, travellers can consider taking the cross-border bus services."

Travellers should also "cooperate with ICA officers, observe traffic rules and maintain lane discipline", ICA said.

The authority warned that it will not hesitate to take stern action against travellers who do not comply with officers’ instructions and commit offences at the checkpoints.