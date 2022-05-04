More than 490,000 travellers departed Singapore for Malaysia via land checkpoints during long weekend

SINGAPORE: A total of 491,400 travellers departed Singapore for Malaysia using the land checkpoints over the long weekend from Apr 29 to May 3, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Wednesday (May 4).

Most travelled by car, with 201,900 people using this mode of transport.

Another 155,700 left by bus, while 133,800 were on motorcycles.

A total of 462,400 travellers arrived in Singapore from Malaysia via the land checkpoints during the same period.

Last week, ICA had warned of a high volume of travellers crossing the land border over the long weekend, which saw Labour Day fall on May 1 and Hari Raya Puasa on May 3.

On Sunday, ICA said to expect traffic congestion at the checkpoints due to people returning to Singapore "over the next few days", after about 280,000 travellers departed Singapore for Malaysia on Friday and Saturday.

The Singapore-Malaysia land border reopened on Apr 1, making it the first time in two years that fully vaccinated people are able to move between the countries without the need for quarantine or COVID-19 test.

During the Good Friday weekend in April, about 436,800 travellers used the land checkpoints.