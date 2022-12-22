Nearly 30,000 e-vaporiser products seized from lorry carrying frozen chicken nuggets at Tuas Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: Nearly 30,000 e-vaporiser products were seized after Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers foiled a smuggling attempt at Tuas Checkpoint.

A total of 2,600 e-vaporisers and 27,006 e-vaporiser refill pods were confiscated from a lorry carrying a consignment of frozen chicken nuggets, said ICA in a Facebook post on Thursday (Dec 22).

The arriving Malaysia-registered vehicle was stopped for enhanced checks on Nov 17 at 3am.

While inspecting the driver's resting area, ICA officers uncovered boxes wrapped in black rubbish bags containing the contraband items. More e-vaporiser products were also found under the lorry's floorboards.

“All exhibits were seized by the Health Sciences Authority and investigations are ongoing,” said ICA.

“As guardians of our borders, ICA is committed to facilitating trade and travel while keeping Singapore’s borders safe and secure.”