Singapore

ICA warns against websites charging fees to help travellers submit SG Arrival Card
Singapore

ICA warns against websites charging fees to help travellers submit SG Arrival Card

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) reiterated that submission of the SG Arrival Card on their official platforms like the MyICA mobile application is free of charge.

ICA warns against websites charging fees to help travellers submit SG Arrival Card

Passengers going through the Automated Immigration Lanes at Singapore Changi Airport Terminal 2. (Photo: CNA/Hanidah Amin)

Lee Chong Ming
21 Dec 2022 12:24PM (Updated: 21 Dec 2022 12:43PM)
SINGAPORE: The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Wednesday (Dec 21) warned of commercial entities and websites that provide services to assist travellers in submitting the SG Arrival Card for a fee.

ICA reiterated that the submission of the SG Arrival Card on the MyICA mobile application or via ICA's website is free of charge.

Travellers are advised to only use those two modes of submission to avoid being misled by commercial entities and websites providing such services for a fee, the agency said. 

“We do not support or endorse commercial entities and websites that provide paid services to assist travellers in the submission of the SG Arrival Card,” it said.

“Should travellers decide to engage such service providers or any entity offering similar services, ICA will not be held liable or accountable in any way for any loss suffered as a result of such engagement.”

A check by CNA showed that the first page of Google search results for "SG Arrival Card" included at least one unofficial website.

ICA also stressed all travellers, including Singapore residents, must submit the SG Arrival Card before arriving in Singapore as it is a requirement to do so.

While COVID-19 travel restrictions have eased since April 2022, the health declaration function on the SG Arrival Card remains an additional precautionary measure to mitigate the risk of importation of diseases of concern like Ebola into Singapore, ICA said.

Singapore residents will need to submit the SG Arrival Card if they return to Singapore via the sea and air checkpoints, but are exempted if they come through the land checkpoints.

Travellers who fail to submit the SG Arrival Card before arriving at the checkpoints will be asked to do so and rejoin the queue for immigration clearance.

They can submit the SG Arrival Card within three days, including the day of arrival, before they arrive in Singapore. 

Travellers must resubmit their health declaration if there are changes to their health condition or travel history before arriving in Singapore. Those who make false declarations will be liable for prosecution under the Infectious Diseases Act.

Source: CNA/cm(sn)

