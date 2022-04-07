Singapore, ICAO to deliver global training programme on aviation recovery and resilience

SINGAPORE: The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) signed an agreement with Singapore on Thursday (Apr 7) to jointly develop and deliver a global training programme on aviation recovery and resilience.
The programme will equip directors-general of civil aviation of ICAO contracting states with new skills and competencies as they rebuild their respective aviation sectors, said the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) in a press release.
The inaugural run will be conducted in Singapore from May 18 to May 19. Topics covered include lessons learnt from the COVID-19 crisis, aviation safety, sustainability, technology and cybersecurity. Subsequent runs will be held later this year.
The agreement was signed by the secretary general of ICAO Juan Carlos Salazar and the director-general of CAAS Han Kok Juan.
“Singapore is deeply honoured to be able to partner the ICAO in leadership training on aviation recovery and building resilience," said Mr Han.
"The partnership is a recognition of Singapore’s expertise and experience and testament to Singapore’s commitment to contribute to global aviation recovery and human capital development."
Mr Salazar said that the programme's launch holds the promise of a significant positive impact on the efforts led by governments and other stakeholders to accelerate and optimise the recovery of the global aviation sector.
"“The delivery of this content directly to the leadership and senior management level of civil aviation authorities worldwide will provide a significant boost towards achieving a sustainable and resilient future for flight," he said.
Mr Salazar will participate in a roundtable with corporate CEOs and industry association and union representatives of Singapore's aviation sector during his four-day visit in Singapore. They will discuss challenges and opportunities for international aviation, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region.
He will also take part in a dialogue with the directors-general of civil aviation of Pacific Small Island Developing States and visit Neste Asia Pacific, a renewable solutions facility, and be briefed on Singapore’s sustainable aviation efforts.