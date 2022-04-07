Singapore, ICAO to deliver global training programme on aviation recovery and resilience

SINGAPORE: The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) signed an agreement with Singapore on Thursday (Apr 7) to jointly develop and deliver a global training programme on aviation recovery and resilience.

The programme will equip directors-general of civil aviation of ICAO contracting states with new skills and competencies as they rebuild their respective aviation sectors, said the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) in a press release.

The inaugural run will be conducted in Singapore from May 18 to May 19. Topics covered include lessons learnt from the COVID-19 crisis, aviation safety, sustainability, technology and cybersecurity. Subsequent runs will be held later this year.

The agreement was signed by the secretary general of ICAO Juan Carlos Salazar and the director-general of CAAS Han Kok Juan.

“Singapore is deeply honoured to be able to partner the ICAO in leadership training on aviation recovery and building resilience," said Mr Han.

"The partnership is a recognition of Singapore’s expertise and experience and testament to Singapore’s commitment to contribute to global aviation recovery and human capital development."