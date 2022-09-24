Singapore seeking re-election to governing body of UN aviation agency ICAO

SINGAPORE: Singapore will seek re-election to the governing body of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the Ministry of Transport (MOT) said on Saturday (Sep 24).

Transport Minister S Iswaran will lead a delegation to the 41st session of ICAO's assembly in Montreal, Canada, where he will join other transport ministers and civil aviation officials. ICAO is the United Nation's aviation agency.

"This is an opportune and critical platform for States and the aviation industry to collaborate, collectively rebuild, and rejuvenate the aviation sector and ensure that it continues to remain safe and secure," said MOT.

During the assembly, an election will be held for the 36-member ICAO council.

Singapore was first elected to the ICAO council in 2003, at an extraordinary assembly session that was convened to fill three new council seats. It was re-elected in 2004 and in subsequent elections, which take place once every three years.

Singapore is also a member of the Air Navigation Commission, a technical advisory body to the ICAO Council.

Mr Iswaran, who will be at the event from Sep 25 to Sep 30, will be accompanied by Dr Amy Khor, Senior Minister of State (Ministry of Transport and Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment), and officials from MOT and the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore.