Concerns of all communities should be addressed, but politics cannot be based exclusively on identities or tribalism: Lawrence Wong

SINGAPORE: Singapore must recognise that the pull of identity politics arises from “real differences in lived realities”, said Finance Minister Lawrence Wong at the IPS-RSIS Conference on Identity on Tuesday (Nov 23).

He pointed out three examples of groups that have their own “real and valid concerns and anxieties”: Women, people with disabilities and the LGBTQ community.

“Women continue to bear a disproportionate share of housework and receive less recognition at work compared to their male counterpart … People with disabilities are not able to participate as fully in our society as they would like to,” he said at the session organised by the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) and S Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS).

“And yet another, more contested, example: LGBTQ persons feeling that society does not accept them, or even recognise them as different.”

One cannot say that the concerns of these groups are “illegitimate or exaggerated”, said Mr Wong.

The challenge is to “acknowledge and do our best to address these legitimate concerns without allowing our politics to be based exclusively on identities or tribal allegiances”, he said.

“We will never let any group feel unheard, ignored or excluded. We will never let any group feel boxed in or ostracised.

“All must feel they are part of the Singapore conversation; all must feel they are part of the Singapore family; all must feel there is hope.”

TRIBALISM AND IDENTITY POLITICS

Mr Wong acknowledged that the “age-old conflict” between national and tribal identities remains “one of the most potent driving forces of violence within and between nations”.

“The new tribalism” of modern society cuts across a swathe of issues, such as abortion rights, voting rights, “woke culture” and even vaccinations.

Mr Wong said the focus on the individual has indeed brought about a lot of progress in many areas.

“But ... when the sense of self is inflated, at the expense of community, individualism becomes the reigning ethos, and the connections between people are weakened. This leads to loneliness and isolation,” he said.

“And when people feel lonely and alienated, they fall back on defences that are perhaps primeval in our species. They revert to tribes.”

One way this happens is through the Internet, where echo chambers result in individuals “self-selecting information” to support their own views.

“Tribalism may feel like community. But the two are not the same,” added Mr Wong.

“Community is about inclusive connections, and it’s based on mutual affection. Tribalism is inherently exclusionary, and it’s based on mutual hate – us versus them, friend vs foe.

“Once this sort of tribal identity takes root, it becomes difficult to achieve any compromise. Because when we anchor our politics on identity, any compromise seems like dishonour.”

SINGAPORE’S HARMONIOUS STATE OF AFFAIRS ON “KNIFE-EDGE”

In Singapore, we are “not strangers to the challenges these diversities pose”, said Mr Wong.

The racial and religious riots in the 1950s and 1960s underlined the potential for such “sectarian” clashes of differences.

To address this, founding leaders put in place measures, such as invoking the Internal Security Act “against chauvinists of all ilk”, making English the main medium of instruction in schools, and introducing the Ethnic Integration Programme for public housing to create more common spaces among different racial and religious groups.

“Because Singaporeans made the improbable choice, we are one of the few places in the world today where – despite the many imperfections, despite lingering prejudices, despite warts and all – people of different tribes have lived peacefully together for more than half a century,” said Mr Wong.

“This harmonious state of affairs will always be on a knife-edge; so it needs constant attention and careful management.”

Mr Wong added that the “culture wars that began in the West” have already created “new forms of identity politics” in Singapore.

“If we are not careful, the new tribalism can easily take root here, and our politics can become defined by new identity issues too. (But) managing these new tensions doesn’t mean that we pretend that differences do not exist.”