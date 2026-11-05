IHH Healthcare to shed over 300 employees across Singapore, Hong Kong and Malaysia

SINGAPORE: Healthcare provider IHH Healthcare said on Wednesday (Nov 4) that more than 300 employees in Singapore, Hong Kong and Malaysia were leaving the company as it consolidates its business support services.

IHH Healthcare, one of Asia's largest private hospital providers, said in a media release that about 0.5 per cent of its 76,000 employees would "transition out of the organisation" across the three markets. The firm did not state the figure, but this amounts to about 380 affected staff members.

In response to CNA's queries, an IHH Healthcare spokesperson said those leaving had either been given a separation offer or let go of, "based on different established market practices".

Some employees will also move into redesigned roles as part of the consolidation, IHH Healthcare said in the media release.

“These changes do not affect clinical services, healthcare professionals or patient-facing teams,” it added.

The company said it was consolidating its business support services to “harmonise processes, unlock synergies across its network and invest resources where they create the greatest impact for patients”.

In June, IHH Healthcare announced its collaboration with business and technology consultant Infosys to drive an artificial intelligence-powered enterprise resource planning system.

It said then that the system would standardise and harmonise business processes across all its markets, starting with Hong Kong, Malaysia, and Singapore.

IHH Healthcare said on Wednesday that its consolidation and implementation of the enterprise resource planning system would establish “a more integrated operating foundation for the group, supporting continuity for hospitals, greater consistency for business teams, and a more scalable platform for IHH’s future growth”.

“The consolidation aligns with IHH’s broader strategy to sharpen its focus on delivering patient-first priorities and building a sustainable healthcare ecosystem,” the company added.

It said it was providing support to the affected employees that goes “beyond local statutory requirements”.

This includes enhanced severance packages, immediate access to career transition and outplacement support, and a confidential channel for feedback and assistance, it said.

“For suppliers, partners, and vendors, there will be no immediate changes to business operations and existing contractual arrangements,” said the company.

IHH Healthcare operates across 10 countries, including India, Türkiye and China.

It runs 190 healthcare facilities, including four hospitals in Singapore: Gleneagles Hospital, Mount Elizabeth Hospital, Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital and Parkway East Hospital.