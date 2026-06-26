Teen in iJooz straw-licking case set to plead guilty in July

SINGAPORE: A French teenager facing criminal charges in Singapore for a straw-licking stunt will enter a plea next month in a case that went viral on social media, a court heard on Friday (Jun 26).

Didier Gaspard Owen Maximilien, who turned 19 on Thursday, is accused of posting to social media a video of himself putting a straw he had licked back into the dispenser on an iJooz vending machine.

His clip went viral and triggered a backlash that led to his arrest in Singapore.

His lawyer told a district court on Friday that his client - who was not present at the hearing - would enter a plea on the afternoon of Jul 13. Court documents indicate the case has been fixed for a guilty plea.

Maximilien, who is studying in Singapore, is out on bail. The court had, in late April, allowed him to leave Singapore for a three-week internship in Manila, a requirement for him to graduate. He has since returned.

The teen had uploaded the video on Instagram knowing that it "would or would probably cause annoyance to the public", according to court documents detailing the charges.

A second charge of committing mischief said Maximilien knew that he was "likely to cause wrongful loss or damage" to iJooz. The orange juice vending company had to replace all 500 straws in the dispenser.

Both offences were allegedly committed on Mar 12.

If convicted of public nuisance, he could be jailed for up to three months, fined up to S$2,000 (US$1,543), or both.

If convicted of mischief, he could be jailed for up to two years, fined, or both.