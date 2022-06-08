IKEA recalls METALLISK espresso maker over bursting risk

SINGAPORE: Swedish furniture giant IKEA on Wednesday (Jun 8) ordered a recall of its METALLISK espresso maker, due to an increased risk of the product bursting when it is used.

The recall only affects METALLISK espresso makers that have stainless steel safety valves, which are silver or grey in colour, IKEA said on its Singapore website.

"The risk has increased after a change of material and construction of the safety valve therefore only the products with the stainless steel safety valve ... are included in the recall," the company said.

"No other units are affected by this recall and no incidents were reported in Singapore."

The espresso maker is 0.4L and designed to be used on a hob. Customers can return their products to any IKEA store for a full refund, and proof of purchase is not required.

Customers in Singapore can contact the IKEA's Customer Contact Centre at 6786 6868 for more information.

In a similar advisory in several Southeast Asian countries including Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand, IKEA said that METALLISK espresso makers with date stamps between 2040 and 2204 are affected by the recall.