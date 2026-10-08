7 drivers caught providing illegal cross-border ride-hailing services, vehicles impounded

SINGAPORE: Seven drivers were caught providing illegal cross-border ride-hailing services during recent enforcement operations at Singapore's land checkpoints, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Thursday (Oct 8).

All their vehicles were impounded, LTA added.

LTA said it caught the drivers after acting on regular tip-offs from the National Private Hire Vehicles Association and National Taxi Association.

More than 5,400 vehicles have been checked since July 2025, with 254 cars impounded, Senior Minister of State for Transport Sun Xueling said in a separate Facebook post on Thursday evening.

"We remain committed to taking firm enforcement actions against illegal cross-border service providers as such services undermine passenger safety and affect the livelihoods of our local point-to-point transport drivers," she said.

Drivers caught providing illegal ride-hailing services may be fined up to S$3,000 (US$2,300), or jailed for up to six months, or both. Their vehicles may also be forfeited.

Members of the public can report suspected illegal cross-border ride-hailing activities through LTA's online reporting portal.