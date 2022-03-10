12 people investigated over suspected illegal gambling activities

SINGAPORE: Eleven men and one woman aged between 34 and 80 are being investigated over suspected illegal gambling activities, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Thursday (Mar 10).
Officers from Woodlands Police Division conducted enforcement operations on Marsiling Road, Marsiling Crescent and Woodlands Street 32 between Feb 26 and Mar 9.
Three men were accused of acting as bookmakers to seven others. Two of the three men are also being investigated for an alleged offence under the Remote Gambling Act, police said.
In addition, a 71-year-old woman was believed to have bought a ticket from an 80-year-old man, who had allegedly assisted in carrying on a public lottery.
More than S$470 in cash, mobile phones and gambling-related paraphernalia were seized.
Anyone found to be involved in bookmaking can be fined between S$20,000 and S$200,000, and jailed up to five years.
Those guilty of assisting in carrying out a public lottery face a fine of between S$20,000 and S$200,000, and a jail term of up to five years.
The penalty for betting with a bookmaker, or being involved in unlawful remote gambling is a fine of up to S$5,000, imprisonment of up to six months, or both.
"The Police take a serious view against all forms of illegal gambling activities and will continue to take tough enforcement action against offenders in accordance with the law," said the police.
"Members of the public are advised to steer clear of such activities."