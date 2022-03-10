12 people investigated over suspected illegal gambling activities

SINGAPORE: Eleven men and one woman aged between 34 and 80 are being investigated over suspected illegal gambling activities, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Thursday (Mar 10).

Officers from Woodlands Police Division conducted enforcement operations on Marsiling Road, Marsiling Crescent and Woodlands Street 32 between Feb 26 and Mar 9.

Three men were accused of acting as bookmakers to seven others. Two of the three men are also being investigated for an alleged offence under the Remote Gambling Act, police said.

In addition, a 71-year-old woman was believed to have bought a ticket from an 80-year-old man, who had allegedly assisted in carrying on a public lottery.

More than S$470 in cash, mobile phones and gambling-related paraphernalia were seized.