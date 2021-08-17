13 people investigated for illegal gambling offences, breaching safe distancing measures in Bukit Batok
SINGAPORE: Twelve men and a woman, aged between 36 and 69, are being investigated for their suspected involvement in illegal gambling activities and breaching safe distancing measures, the police said on Tuesday (Aug 17).
Officers from Jurong Police Division conducted an operation at a commercial unit along Bukit Batok Crescent at about 1.45am on Aug 14.
They found 13 people purportedly gathering and engaging in gambling-related activities.
Two of the male suspects were arrested for allegedly using the unit as a common gaming house, said the police, adding that another eight men are being investigated for allegedly gaming in a common gaming house.
Gambling-related paraphernalia were seized as case exhibits.
Investigations against the 13 people are ongoing, said the police.
Anyone found using a place as a common gaming house will be fined between S$5,000 and S$50,000 and a jail term of up to three years.
Those caught gaming in a common gaming house will face a fine of up to S$5,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.
Anyone found guilty of breaching safe distancing measures may be punished with a fine of up to S$10,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both.
The police said they take a serious view against all forms of illegal gambling activities.
"The police will continue to take tough enforcement action against offenders in accordance with the law. Members of the public are advised not to engage in any form of illegal gambling and to comply with the prevailing safe distancing measures," they added.