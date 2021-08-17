13 people investigated for illegal gambling offences, breaching safe distancing measures in Bukit Batok

SINGAPORE: Twelve men and a woman, aged between 36 and 69, are being investigated for their suspected involvement in illegal gambling activities and breaching safe distancing measures, the police said on Tuesday (Aug 17).

Officers from Jurong Police Division conducted an operation at a commercial unit along Bukit Batok Crescent at about 1.45am on Aug 14.

They found 13 people purportedly gathering and engaging in gambling-related activities.

Two of the male suspects were arrested for allegedly using the unit as a common gaming house, said the police, adding that another eight men are being investigated for allegedly gaming in a common gaming house.